Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Trustmark stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,733. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

