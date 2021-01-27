TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TRST opened at $6.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $632.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 610.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 783,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 167,756 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 573,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.