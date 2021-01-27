TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Hits $98,798.22 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $98,798.22 and $142.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010277 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

