Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

