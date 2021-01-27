Truist Securiti Comments on Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after acquiring an additional 101,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $16,874,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 192,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,488,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

