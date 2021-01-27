Truist Raises PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $34.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 13,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

