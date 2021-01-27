Truist Boosts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $26.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.