Truegame (TGAME) Price Up 13.2% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $87,971.21 and approximately $9,715.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00839729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.39 or 0.04505698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.