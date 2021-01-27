TrueFi Price Tops $0.22 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $31.27 million and $4.03 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00130096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00281647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00036649 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.