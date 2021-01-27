Trollcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $167.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 189.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $548,399.89 and $167.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,732.60 or 0.99683349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00023229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00028101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

