Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$115.00 at TD Securities

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank set a C$110.00 price target on Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$114.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.38.

Shares of TSE TSU traded down C$2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$87.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,321. The firm has a market capitalization of C$898.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46. Trisura Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

