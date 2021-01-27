Trevor Hallam Sells 2,393 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $53,531.41.

On Friday, November 27th, Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $40,704.93.

On Thursday, November 5th, Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $251,265.00.

Shares of STRO traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 1,137,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,453. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.73 million, a PE ratio of -251.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,322 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410,495 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

