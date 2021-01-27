Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 4,111,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,187,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $356.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevena by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

