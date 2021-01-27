TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Lifted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.56.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $544.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

