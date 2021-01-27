Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) PT Lowered to GBX 382

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 406 ($5.30).
LON:TRN opened at GBX 416.60 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -63.94. Trainline Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 444.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.78.
Trainline Plc (TRN.L) Company Profile
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
