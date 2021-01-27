Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) PT Lowered to GBX 382

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 406 ($5.30).

LON:TRN opened at GBX 416.60 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -63.94. Trainline Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 444.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399.78.

In other news, insider Shaun McCabe sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £2,880,000 ($3,762,738.44).

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

