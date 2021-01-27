Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Get Trainline alerts:

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.