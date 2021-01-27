Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 2,793 call options.

Shares of AQMS opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

