Traders Buy Large Volume of Beacon Roofing Supply Put Options (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 602 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 826% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.