Tractor Supply (TSCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average is $143.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.46.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

