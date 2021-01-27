TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 237,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPIC opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $73.85.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

