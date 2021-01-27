Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Noble Financial lifted their target price on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSQ stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Townsquare Media stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Townsquare Media worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

