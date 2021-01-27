Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Up 11.3%

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.75. 207,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 36,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Noble Financial raised their target price on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. Research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Townsquare Media stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Townsquare Media worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

