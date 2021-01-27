Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $145.85 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.