Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 100 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII opened at $160.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $276.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.67.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

