Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $144,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 319,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

