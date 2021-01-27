Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $69,483,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $249.67 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

