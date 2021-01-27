Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Topdanmark A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TPDKY stock remained flat at $$4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

