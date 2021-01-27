Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD) Shares Up 12.5%

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 927,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 675,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

About Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) (CVE:TTD)

Tinkerine Studios Ltd. designs, manufactures, and distributes 3D printers, software, and related online educational content in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. It also provides Tinkerine Suite, a 3D slicing software; and PLA filaments, accessories, and PPEs. The company also sells its products online.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinkerine Studios Ltd. (TTD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.