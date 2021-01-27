Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a None dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TSBK opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $227.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

