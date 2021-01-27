TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on TIM in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. TIM has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.