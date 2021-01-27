Tidex Token (TDX) Market Cap Hits $721,108.56

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 82.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $721,108.56 and $3.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00051139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00130242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00281729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00070620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

