Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.76

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $10.79. Tidewater shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 111,791 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tidewater by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tidewater by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tidewater by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

