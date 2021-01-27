TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) PT Raised to GBX 280

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TIFS opened at GBX 242.65 ($3.17) on Monday. TI Fluid Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.80 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.20 ($3.32). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76.
TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) Company Profile
