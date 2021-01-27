TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) PT Raised to GBX 280

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) (LON:TIFS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TIFS opened at GBX 242.65 ($3.17) on Monday. TI Fluid Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.80 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.20 ($3.32). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76.

Get TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) alerts:

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.