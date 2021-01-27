thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) has been given a €12.30 ($14.47) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €8.23 ($9.68).

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) stock opened at €9.56 ($11.25) on Monday. thyssenkrupp AG has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.25.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

