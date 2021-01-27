Thrive Token (THRT) Achieves Market Cap of $412,849.22

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $412,849.22 and $10,119.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.96 or 0.00900367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.15 or 0.04447676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017875 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

