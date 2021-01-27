ThreeFold (TFT) Price Tops $0.0144

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $1.17 million and $7,235.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00052043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00134311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00305505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00069766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00071882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037417 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.