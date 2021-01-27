Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,245,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of ADP traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

