Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.74. 259,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,783. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

