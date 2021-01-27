Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 850,870 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,372,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 540,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.45. 720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,968. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $138.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

