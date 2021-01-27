Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, hitting $202.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,508. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

