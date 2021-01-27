Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,393,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 276.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,584,000 after buying an additional 474,835 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $715,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,848 shares of company stock worth $30,677,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.37. 17,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $174.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

