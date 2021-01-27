Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of IUSB stock remained flat at $$54.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,613. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34.

