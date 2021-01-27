Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 845 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.81. The stock had a trading volume of 167,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.71 and its 200 day moving average is $331.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

