Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.06.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $761.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $790.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

