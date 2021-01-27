Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.26. 41,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

