ThoreCoin Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $6,187.00 or 0.19500000 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $536.33 million and approximately $33,811.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

