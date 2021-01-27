Theta Fuel Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $165.49 million and approximately $30.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00149704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00032692 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,231,614,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

