TheStreet Upgrades Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to “C”

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.