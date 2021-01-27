The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $237.68.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.