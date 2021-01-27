The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $237.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

